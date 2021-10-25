Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan, China extend currency swap arrangement for 3 years-BOJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan, China extend currency swap arrangement for 3 years-BOJ

Japan, China extend currency swap arrangement for 3 years-BOJ

FILE PHOTO: A Japanese 1,000 yen banknote and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

25 Oct 2021 06:19PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 06:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan and China extended a currency swap arrangement, signed in 2018, for another three years to allow the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to 200 billion yuan, or 3.4 trillion yen (US$386 trillion), the Bank of Japan said on Monday.

"By utilizing the swap agreement, the Bank of Japan would be prepared to provide liquidity in Renminbi in the event that Japanese financial institutions face unexpected difficulties in Renminbi settlements, and the Bank judges the liquidity provision to be necessary for ensuring the stability of Japan's financial system," the BOJ said in a statement.

(US$1 = 0.0088 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us