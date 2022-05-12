Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan, China, South Korea finance leaders urge caution amid Ukraine crisis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan, China, South Korea finance leaders urge caution amid Ukraine crisis

Japan, China, South Korea finance leaders urge caution amid Ukraine crisis

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), HSBC headquarters and Bank of China in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

12 May 2022 10:39AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 10:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The financial leaders from Japan, China and South Korea urged caution against heightening risks from sooner-than-expected normalisation of monetary policy, accelerating inflation and supply chain disruptions on top of the Ukraine crisis.

The finance ministers and central bank governors from the three Asian economic powers vowed to remain committed to continuously utilising support measures to maintain financial market stability and long-tem fiscal sustainability, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

The statement followed an annual meeting, held online, of the financial leaders before they hold a virtual meeting with their counterparts from ASEAN members later on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us