Japan, China, South Korea finance leaders urge caution amid Ukraine crisis

TOKYO : The financial leaders from Japan, China and South Korea urged caution against heightening risks from sooner-than-expected normalisation of monetary policy, accelerating inflation and supply chain disruptions on top of the Ukraine crisis.

The finance ministers and central bank governors from the three Asian economic powers vowed to remain committed to continuously utilising support measures to maintain financial market stability and long-tem fiscal sustainability, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

The statement followed an annual meeting, held online, of the financial leaders before they hold a virtual meeting with their counterparts from ASEAN members later on Thursday.