Japan chip giant Rohm to invest $722 million in Toshiba buyout group
Japan chip giant Rohm to invest $722 million in Toshiba buyout group

FILE PHOTO-The logo of Toshiba Corp. is displayed atop of the company's facility building in Kawasaki, Japan June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/file photo

18 Jul 2023 02:26PM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 02:43PM)
TOKYO : Rohm co said on Tuesday it will invest 100 billion yen ($722.33 million) in the group led by Japan Industrial Partners that is launching a tender offer for Toshiba Corp.

Rohm also plans to underwrite 200 billion yen of non-voting preferred stock issued by TBJ Holdings which will be set up by the Japan Industrial Partners for the tender offer of Toshiba.

"Toshiba's semiconductor business is highly compatible with the company," Rohm said of its investment, in a statement.

($1 = 138.4400 yen)

Source: Reuters

