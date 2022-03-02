Logo
Japan chip parts firm Fujimi says to resume production slowly after cyberattack
02 Mar 2022 10:12AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 10:12AM)
TOKYO : Japanese chemical company Fujimi Inc, which makes a vital component for semiconductors and was hit by a cyberattack last month, said on Wednesday it has partially resumed shipments and is expected to gradually restart production this weekend.

Fujimi's announcement comes amid reports of a surge in cyberattacks against Japanese companies, especially smaller ones. An attack on Toyota Motor Corp supplier Kojima Industries Corp last week forced the automaker to halt domestic production for a day on Tuesday.

Fujimi and its subsidiary in Taiwan were hit by a cyberattack on Feb. 20. The firm manufactures a polishing material, which is integral for chips manufacturing, according to a company statement.

A cybersecurity company, Cyber Security Cloud, based in Tokyo said on Tuesday unauthorised access against more than 15,000 Japanese firms it surveyed jumped as much as 25 times since Feb. 16 compared to the average of the last three months.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

