Japan coalition agree on income cap for stimulus payments to children -media
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

10 Nov 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 11:34AM)
TOKYO : Japan's ruling coalition have agreed on a 9.6 million yen (US$84,693) annual income cap for stimulus payments of 100,000 yen in cash and coupons to be distributed to households with children aged up to 18, local media reported on Wednesday.

The plan, proposed by the Liberal Democratic Party, has been accepted by smaller coalition counterpart Komeito and they formally reached an agreement in a meeting among the two parties' leaders on Wednesday, media reported.

(US$1 = 113.3500 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

