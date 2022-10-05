Logo
Business

Japan companies to study making ammonia in Alaska for greener energy
FILE PHOTO: The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE PHOTO: A worker rides past an oil factory at Keihin industrial area in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato
05 Oct 2022 03:16AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 04:12AM)
Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) said on Tuesday it will study the feasibility of producing ammonia in the state's Cook Inlet region with Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and TOYO Engineering Corp and Hilcorp Alaska.

The four companies agreed to "evaluate the commercial feasibility of utilizing North Slope natural gas delivered to Southcentral Alaska via the Alaska LNG Project to produce carbon-free ammonia," AGDC said.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from production of the hydrogen-rich fuel can be captured and stored underground in the Cook Inlet basin, which has "world-class carbon sequestration potential," Alaskan state-owned AGDC added.

Japan, the world's fifth-biggest CO2 emitter, is targeting growing its demand for fuel ammonia, which does not emit CO2 when burnt for energy, to 3 million tonnes a year by 2030 from zero now, reflecting its 2050 goal to become carbon neutral.

The costs and emissions associated with shipping ammonia to Asian markets from Alaska are lower compared to the U.S. Gulf Coast, AGDC said.

Japanese companies are also looking to invest in the Canadian province of Alberta to produce ammonia and methanol in the effort to build global supply chains of greener energy to fight climate change, a provincial minister said on Monday.

Source: Reuters

