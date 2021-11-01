Logo
Japan to compile 'large-scale' stimulus package in mid-Nov, says PM Kishida
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Fumio Kishida smiles as he joins a live interview with news channels individually after Japan's general election, at the party headquarters, in Tokyo, Japan, October 31, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

01 Nov 2021 01:59PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 01:54PM)
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would compile a "large-scale" stimulus package around mid-November and aim to pass through parliament an extra budget by the end of this year.

In a news conference, Kishida also said Japan would seek to play a leadership role in promoting carbon-neutral policies in Asia such as by offering aid to the region and investing in clean energy. The steps would be part of the government's stimulus package, he added.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

