Japan to consider debating review to capital gains tax next year -media

TOKYO :Japan's government and ruling party will consider debating next year revising the country's capital gains tax as part of efforts to address income disparities, Jiji news agency reported.

The issue will be flagged as among key themes for debate in an outline for next fiscal year's tax reform, which will be compiled by the government and the ruling party by year-end, Jiji said without citing sources.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has made wealth redistribution his key policy agenda, had previously flagged the chance of raising Japan's taxes on capital gains and dividends.

But he walked back the pledge in October after drawing criticism for risking a stock market decline, saying the government would not change the taxes on investment income for the time being.

