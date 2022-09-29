Logo
Japan to consider steps to cushion blow from rising utility bills - Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a news conference during his visit to New York for the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

29 Sep 2022 08:11AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 08:11AM)
TOKYO : Japan's government is considering taking steps that could include cash payouts and subsidies to cushion the blow to households and firms from rising electricity bills, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may announce his resolve to "take unprecedented, bold measures that directly ease the burden on households and firms" from rising utility bills at his speech to parliament on Oct. 3, the paper said.

Ideas floated among government and ruling party officials include cash payouts to households and companies, as well as subsidies to utility firms aimed at curbing electricity bills, the Nikkei said.

Source: Reuters

