Japan considering restarting electricity, gas price subsidies from January, NHK reports

TOKYO : Japan's government is considering restarting subsidies for electricity and gas prices from January next year, and continuing them until March in response to high fuel costs, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The government is coordinating with the ruling parties and others to include this measure in the economic stimulus package that will be finalised soon, NHK reported, citing a government official or officials.

Separately, the government is considering a gradual reduction in subsidies to curb the rising cost of gasoline from December, Kyodo News agency reported on Wednesday.