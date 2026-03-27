Japan considers increasing coal-fired power as war disrupts LNG imports

TOKYO, March 27 : Japan's industry ministry will propose increasing coal-fired power generation use in the fiscal year starting April, as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran adds uncertainty to liquefied natural gas imports, it said in a plan to be submitted on Friday.

Japan takes delivery of some 4 million metric tons of LNG annually - or around 6 per cent of its total imports - via the Strait of Hormuz which has been effectively closed due to the war.

In a plan to be presented to a special government expert group, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry proposes suspending for one year its 50 per cent limit on the capacity utilisation rate of coal-fired power plants.

LNG consumption could then fall by about 0.5 million tons a year, or slightly more than 10 per cent of the LNG it imports via the Strait of Hormuz, METI said.

It was not clear how soon the proposal might be approved. The Nikkei, which first reported the plan on Thursday, said the prime minister was scheduled to make a related announcement.

Japan has an LNG stockpile of around 4 million tons, METI data showed. Its thermal power generation largely depends on LNG and coal, with a small portion covered by oil.