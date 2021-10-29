Logo
Japan consumer confidence rises in Oct - govt
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk at the Ameyoko shopping district, also called Ameya-Yokocho, where Tokyo’s biggest street food market is located, in Tokyo, Japan June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

29 Oct 2021 01:19PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 01:15PM)
TOKYO : Japan's consumer confidence rose in October, the government said on Friday, following the easing of some pandemic-related restrictions.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.2 in October, compared with 37.8 in September.

The government upgraded its assessment of the sentiment index, saying there were continued signs of improvement.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Source: Reuters

