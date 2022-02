TOKYO: Japanese consumers' one-year forward expected inflation rate rose to 2.43 per cent in February, a Consumer Affairs Agency survey showed on Wednesday (Feb 16), the highest since the survey started in December 2014.

It followed a reading of 2.16 per cent in the previous month.

According to the preliminary result of the February survey of 2,000 consumers in Japan, 89.8 per cent of respondents said the prices of everyday goods will rise in a year, also the highest percentage on record.