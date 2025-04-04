Logo
Japan could lose $17 billion in car exports due to US tariffs, says UN trade agency
Japan could lose $17 billion in car exports due to US tariffs, says UN trade agency

Japan could lose $17 billion in car exports due to US tariffs, says UN trade agency

FILE PHOTO: Newly manufactured cars awaiting export are parked at a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

04 Apr 2025 06:29PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2025 06:35PM)
GENEVA : Japan could lose $17 billion in car export potential in the U.S. following President Donald Trump's decision to introduce 25 per cent tariffs on the automotive sector, the International Trade Centre said on Friday.

"Japan's automotive sector comprises 20 per cent of the country's total exports and the majority of exports are headed to the U.S. market. Now the flat 25 per cent tariff on the sector that came into force yesterday means that Japan could lose 17 billion in export potentials in the US, according to our calculations," Julia Spies, ITC chief of trade and market intelligence, told reporters in Geneva.

