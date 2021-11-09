Japan court battle over poison pill may go to Supreme Court

TOKYO: The Tokyo High Court on Tuesday (Nov 9) dismissed a request for an injunction against manufacturer Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho's plan to issue a poison pill, a decision its top shareholder will now appeal to the supreme court.

Asia Development Capital (ADC) is seeking to block Tokyo Kikai from issuing new shares that would dilute its 40 per cent stake and prevent it from mounting a takeover.

The fund plans to appeal to Japan's supreme court, ADC's lawyer told Reuters, after the Tokyo High Court on Tuesday dismissed its appeal of a lower court ruling against it.

The legal battle is likely to spark concern among foreign investors and could cast a shadow over the future of hostile takeover bids in the world's third-largest economy.

ADC built up its 40 per cent stake in the manufacturer of newspaper printing presses in a matter of weeks. Shareholders in Tokyo Kikai, excluding ADC, have approved an issuance of new shares that would dilute the fund's stake.

In a statement, Tokyo Kikai said it believed its plan to issue new shares was "legal and appropriate" and called the court's dismissal of the appeal a "reasonable decision that recognises the company's argument".

ADC's original attempt to block the share issue was rejected by the Tokyo District Court.

A victory for Tokyo Kikai holds the potential to make it much easier for other Japanese companies to use poison pills.