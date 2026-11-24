TOKYO, Nov 24 : The Japanese government downgraded its view on consumer spending in November for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years as rising prices weighed on consumer sentiment.

Here are the main points from the report:

• On private consumption, the government cut its view on consumer spending for the first time since February 2024, saying it "appears to be pausing for picking up." In October, it said spending was "showing movements of picking up."

• On exports, the government upgraded its view for the first time since June, to "showing movements of picking up," as shipments to the US and EU picked up. The government previously said there were signs the recovery had stalled.

• On industrial production, authorities raised their assessment for the first time since September, saying it was "picking up as a whole," led by production machinery including semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

• On business investment, capital spending is "picking up," unchanged from October.

• Imports remained flat.

• Overall, the government maintained its view that the economy is "recovering moderately as a whole," while continuing to caution about the impact of developments in the Middle East.

• On the outlook, better employment and income conditions are expected to support a moderate recovery, the government said. It warned about the impact of the US-Israeli war on Iran and volatility in the financial markets.