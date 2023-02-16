Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 1.6% m/m -govt

TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders rose 1.6 per cent in December from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

The growth was lower than a 3.0 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and marked the first gain in two months after a 8.3 per cent decrease in November.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, slipped 6.6 per cent, versus a forecast for 6.0 per cent contraction, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: