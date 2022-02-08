Japan Dec real wages post biggest monthly fall since May 2020

TOKYO : Japan's real wages posted the largest drop in more than 18 months in December, the government said on Tuesday, as global inflationary pressures and a rise in part-time workers hurt households' purchasing power.

The world's third-largest economy has struggled to achieve a substantial improvement in wages for years, undermining its ability to achieve solid economic growth as it also faces a rapidly ageing population.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key gauge of households' purchasing power, slumped 2.2per cent year-on-year in December, the biggest drop since a 2.3per cent fall in May 2020, data from the labour ministry showed.

For the whole of 2021, real wages were flat, snapping two years of declines after a 1.2per cent fall in 2020 and a 1.0per cent drop in 2019, according to the data.

The drop in the monthly data was mainly due to a jump in a consumer price index that the labour ministry uses to calculate real wages, which gained 2.0per cent in December, as well as an increase in part-timer workers.

"The overall wage average declined because of a rise in the share of people working shorter hours," said an official at the labour ministry.

Nominal total cash earnings slipped 0.2per cent in December, posting their first fall in 10 months, after a revised 0.8per cent gain in November, while regular pay was up 0.2per cent, the data showed.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 4.8per cent in December from the same period a year earlier, rising for the ninth straight month.

Special payments, which include the discretionary winter bonuses that firms will slash when they face headwinds, lost 0.9per cent in December after a revised 6.9per cent increase in November.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in December:

--------------------------------

Payments (amount) (yr/yr per cent change)

Total cash earnings 546,580 yen ($4,752.04) -0.2

-Monthly wage 265,011 yen +0.5

-Regular pay 245,911 yen +0.2

-Overtime pay 19,020 yen +4.8

-Special payments 281,569 yen -0.9

--------------------------------

Number of workers (million) (yr/yr per cent change)

Overall 52.241 mln +1.1

-General employees 35.578 mln +0.5

-Part-time employees 16.662 mln +2.3

--------------------------------

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

($1 = 115.0200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson)