Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan delays introduction of Basel III capital rules for megabanks - Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan delays introduction of Basel III capital rules for megabanks - Nikkei

15 Mar 2022 06:22PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 06:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's financial regulator will again delay implementation of new capital requirements for large banks as financial markets face growing uncertainty caused by Ukraine crisis, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The new standard, known as Basel III, is now set to be implemented for the business year to March 2024, the newspaper said, without citing sources.

The push back is the second such after the Financial Services Agency postponed the implementation by one year from their original plan to the current financial year to March 31, citing business uncertainty caused by the COVID pandemic.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us