Japan Display ends partnership talks with China's HKC

TOKYO :Japan Display said on Friday it has ended talks with China's HKC Corp over co-operation on next-generation display technology and will limit collaboration to high-end automotive displays.

The talks, launched in April, were aimed at building display-making plants in China using Japan Display's eLEAP OLED technology with mass production to start in 2025. In June, they had delayed the deadline for an agreement to September.

The companies could not agree on the licensing fee HKC was to pay for Japan Display's technology, while China's economic slowdown and HKC's recent withdrawal of its initial public offering to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange likely affected the talks, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier.

Separately, Japan Display said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the local government in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui to build panels there and is targeting a final agreement by year-end.