Business

Japan Display, HKC end tie-up talks on OLED display plant in China - Nikkei
Business

29 Sep 2023 12:33PM
TOKYO : Japan Display and China's HKC Corp have ended their talks over building an organic LCD panel plant in China, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The tie-up talks, launched in April, sought to build display-making plants using Japan Display's eLEAP OLED technology and start mass production in 2025. In June, they had delayed the deadline for an agreement to September.

The companies could not agree on the licensing fee HKC was to pay for Japan Display's technology, while China's economic slowdown and HKC's recent withdrawal of its initial public offering to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange likely affected the talks, Nikkei said.

Source: Reuters

