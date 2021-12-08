Japan downgrades 3rd quarter GDP on deeper hit to consumer spending

TOKYO: Japan's economy shrank slightly faster than initially reported in the third quarter, as a sharp rise in local COVID-19 cases hit private consumption and a global chip supply shortage hurt corporate sentiment.

The deeper contraction is a setback for policymakers hoping easing supply shortages and loosened pandemic curbs would support a recovery in the world's third-largest economy this quarter.

Japan's economy declined an annualised 3.6 per cent in July-September, revised Cabinet Office data showed Wednesday, worse than the preliminary reading of a 3 per cent contraction.

The data, which was worse than economists' median forecast for a 3.1 per cent drop, equals a real quarter-on-quarter contraction of 0.9 per cent from the prior quarter, versus a preliminary 0.8 per cent drop.

"This confirms that economic conditions were stagnating in the July-September quarter," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

"Growth turned negative due to the resurgence of the coronavirus."

The faster decline was mainly due to a larger fall in private consumption, which makes up more than half of gross domestic product, and shrank 1.3 per cent from the previous three months, worse than the initial estimate of a 1.1 per cent drop.