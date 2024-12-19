Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan economy in 'delicate state', says banking lobby head
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan economy in 'delicate state', says banking lobby head

Japan economy in 'delicate state', says banking lobby head

FILE PHOTO: High-rise buildings are seen at the Shinjuku business district during sunset in Tokyo, Japan, March 7, 2017. Picture taken March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

19 Dec 2024 04:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The chair of the Japanese banking lobby echoed Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's cautious view on the Japanese economy on Thursday and said the central bank needed to see sustained wage increases before raising interest rates.

"The economy at present is in a delicate state, vacillating between positive and negative real wages," Akihiro Fukutome, chair of the Japan Bankers' Association, said at a news conference in Tokyo.

The economy's direction will become clearer once the outcome of next year's spring wage negotiations and the impact of incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's plans for the economy are understood, Fukutome said.

Earlier on Thursday the Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged as expected, amid uncertainty over the Trump administration's policies.

While Japan's banking sector has been boosted by rate hikes this year after seven years of negative rates that kept lending margins razor thin, a flurry of corporate action and a shift from savings to investment among retail customers is supporting healthy profits across the industry, Fukutome said.

Negative interest rates were one contributor to the end of deflation in Japan, he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement