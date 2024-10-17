Logo
Japan exports drop 1.7% year/year in September
Cars are seen parked at the Hungarian plant of Japanese car maker Suzuki in Esztergom, Hungary, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/ File Photo

17 Oct 2024 07:58AM
TOKYO : Japanese exports dropped 1.7 per cent year-on-year in September, marking the first decrease in 10 months, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

The result compared with a 0.5 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 2.1 per cent in September from a year earlier, versus a 3.2 per cent increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a deficit of 294.3 billion yen ($1.97 billion), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 237.6 billion yen.

($1 = 149.6200 yen)

Source: Reuters

