Japan exports rise 12.5% year/year - MOF

TOKYO : Japan's exports rose 12.5 per cent in April from a year earlier, posting a 14th straight month of increase, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The rise compared with a 13.8 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 14.7 per cent rise in March.

Imports rose 28.2 per cent, versus the median estimate for a 35.0 per cent increase, as a weaker yen helped boost already surging global commodity prices, inflating import bills.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 839.2 billion yen ($6.56 billion), against the median estimate for a 1.150 trillion yen shortfall.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 127.9200 yen)