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Japan exports rise 14.8% year/year in April
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Japan exports rise 14.8% year/year in April

Japan exports rise 14.8% year/year in April

FILE PHOTO: A Japanese national flag flutters in front of cargo containers at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

21 May 2026 08:00AM
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TOKYO, May 21 : Japanese exports rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year in April, up for an eighth straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

The result compared with a 9.3 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 9.7 per cent in April from a year earlier, versus an 8.3 per cent increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a surplus of 301.9 billion yen ($1.90 billion), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 29.7 billion yen.

($1 = 158.9000 yen)

Source: Reuters
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