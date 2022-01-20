Logo
Japan Dec exports rise 17.5per cent year/year
Japan exports rise 17.5% in December from year ago

Japan exports rise 17.5% in December from year ago

FILE PHOTO: A laborer works in a container area at a port in Tokyo, Japan July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

20 Jan 2022 07:59AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 08:45AM)
TOKYO: Japan's exports rose 17.5 per cent in December from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday (Jan 20).

The reading compared with a 16.0 per cent gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 20.5 per cent rise in the previous month.

Imports increased 41.1 per cent in the year to December, versus the median estimate for a 42.8 per cent rise. They climbed 43.8 per cent in the previous month.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 582.4 billion yen (US$5.09 billion), against the median estimate for a 784.1 billion yen deficit.

Source: Reuters/aj

