Business

Japan exports rise 2.8% in Dec, beat forecasts
A laborer works in a container area at a port in Tokyo, Japan July 19, 2017. Picture taken July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

23 Jan 2025 07:59AM
TOKYO : Japanese exports rose 2.8 per cent year-on-year in December, up for a third straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

The result compared with a 2.3 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 1.8 per cent in December from a year earlier, versus a 2.6 per cent increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a surplus of 130.9 billion yen ($836.90 million), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 53 billion yen.

For the whole of 2024, Japan logged a trade deficit of 5.3 trillion yen.

($1 = 156.4100 yen)

Source: Reuters

