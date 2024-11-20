Japan exports rise 3.1% year/year in Oct

TOKYO : Japanese exports rose 3.1 per cent year-on-year in October, rebounding from a 1.7 per cent drop in September, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 2.2 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports increased 0.4 per cent in October from a year earlier, versus a 0.3 per cent decrease expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a deficit of 461.2 billion yen ($2.98 billion), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 360.4 billion yen.

($1 = 154.7000 yen)