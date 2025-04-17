Logo
Japan exports rise 3.9% y/y in March
Japan exports rise 3.9% y/y in March

FILE PHOTO: Containers on a cargo ship are seen at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

17 Apr 2025 08:03AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2025 08:04AM)
TOKYO : Japanese exports rose 3.9 per cent year-on-year in March, up for a sixth straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

The result compared with a 4.5 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 2 per cent in March from a year earlier, versus a 3.1 per cent increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a surplus of 544.1 billion yen ($3.84 billion), compared with the forecast of a surplus of 485.3 billion yen.

($1 = 141.7700 yen)

Source: Reuters
