Japan exports rise for the first time in three months

TOKYO : Japan's exports grew for the first time in three months in September, amid signs of resilience in overseas markets, but a worsening conflict in the Middle East and slowdown in China cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest economy.

Exports grew 4.3 per cent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday, bigger than a 3.1 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and a 0.8 per cent fall in August.

Exports were driven by car shipments, which account for 18 per cent of overall exports, offsetting declines in exports of chip-related products. China-bound food exports, including fishery produce, tumbled 58 per cent year-on-year in September due to its ban on Japanese food imports on worries about water released from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

By destination, exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner followed by the United States, fell 6.2 per cent year-on-year in September, posting a 10th straight month of decline, dragged by weaker demand for chips and electronic parts, food and electronic circuits.

U.S.-bound exports rose 13 per cent year-on-year, led by hybrid vehicles, mining and construction machinery and motors.

China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, while consumption and industrial activity in September also surprised on the upside, suggesting the recent flurry of policy measures is supporting a tentative recovery.

The trade data also showed imports fell 16.3 per cent in the year to September, versus the median estimate for a 12.9 per cent decrease.

($1 = 149.7500 yen)