Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan to extend gasoline subsidies, reduce cap gradually
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan to extend gasoline subsidies, reduce cap gradually

Japan to extend gasoline subsidies, reduce cap gradually

FILE PHOTO: Gasoline fuel guns are pictured in front of fuel boards at a gasoline station in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

21 Dec 2022 05:50PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 05:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Japanese government said on Wednesday it would extend a programme offering subsidies to ease the burden of higher gasoline and other fuel prices beyond this year, while reducing the cap on the subsidies gradually.

The cap on subsidies for gasoline will be reduced by 2 yen ($0.0152) per litre every month from January to May, the industry ministry said, falling to 25 yen per litre in May from 35 yen now.

The gasoline subsidy for oil distributors has been hovering below 20 yen a litre this month to reflect falling crude oil prices amid growing concerns over economic slowdown in the United States, Europe and China.

"We plan to continue the programme after May, but details will be decided later," an official at the ministry said.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices because of tight global supplies, later exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict, and the programme has been extended a few times.

($1 = 131.7700 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.