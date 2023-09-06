Logo
Business

Japan eyes fresh economic stimulus package in October - Kyodo
Workers clean windows of an office building in Tokyo's business district, Japan November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo

06 Sep 2023 05:34PM
TOKYO : The Japanese government is set to announce a fresh economic stimulus package in October to support companies' wage hikes and mitigate energy bills, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to order his government agencies to draft the package by the end of September, with an aim of compiling an extra budget to fund the measures.

Japan is saddled with the industrial world's heaviest debt at more than twice the size of its economy, and its budget demands for the next fiscal year will hit a record 112 trillion yen ($760 billion).

v($1 = 147.4200 yen)

Source: Reuters

