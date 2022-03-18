Logo
Japan Feb core CPI rises 0.6per cent yr/yr
FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at items at a supermarket in Tokyo February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

18 Mar 2022 08:07AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 08:07AM)
TOKYO : Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.6per cent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.6per cent annual gain.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 1.0per cent in February from a year ago.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

