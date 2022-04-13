Japan Feb core machinery orders fall 9.8per cent month/month

TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders fell 9.8per cent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, far more than a 1.5per cent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 4.3per cent in February, the Cabinet Office data found.

The government downgraded its assessment of machinery orders, saying their pickup was stalling.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)