Business

Japan Feb exports rise 6.5%% year/year - MOF
Japan Feb exports rise 6.5%% year/year - MOF

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at an industrial port in Yokohama, Japan, January 16, 2017. Picture taken on January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

16 Mar 2023 07:56AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 07:56AM)
TOKYO : Japan's exports rose 6.5 per cent in February from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The rise compares with a 7.1 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 3.5 per cent rise in the previous month.

Imports rose 8.3 per cent, versus the median estimate for a 12.2 per cent increase, resulting in a trade deficit of 897.7 billion yen ($6.75 billion). That compared with the median estimate for a 1.069 trillion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 132.9600 yen)

Source: Reuters

