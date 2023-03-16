Japan Feb exports rise 6.5%% year/year - MOF

TOKYO : Japan's exports rose 6.5 per cent in February from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The rise compares with a 7.1 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 3.5 per cent rise in the previous month.

Imports rose 8.3 per cent, versus the median estimate for a 12.2 per cent increase, resulting in a trade deficit of 897.7 billion yen ($6.75 billion). That compared with the median estimate for a 1.069 trillion yen deficit.

($1 = 132.9600 yen)