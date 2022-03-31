Japan February factory output rises 0.1per cent month/month

TOKYO : Japan's factory output rose 0.1per cent in February, government data showed on Thursday, coming in below a median market forecast for a 0.5per cent rise.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 3.6per cent in March and 9.6per cent in April, the data showed.

For the poll story click here https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-economy-output-idUSL3N2VR4F7.

For the full tables on METI's website http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)