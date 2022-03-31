Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan February factory output rises 0.1per cent month/month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan February factory output rises 0.1per cent month/month

Japan February factory output rises 0.1per cent month/month

FILE PHOTO: Chimneys of a steel factory are pictured at an industrial area in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

31 Mar 2022 08:04AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 08:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's factory output rose 0.1per cent in February, government data showed on Thursday, coming in below a median market forecast for a 0.5per cent rise.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 3.6per cent in March and 9.6per cent in April, the data showed.

For the poll story click here https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-economy-output-idUSL3N2VR4F7.

For the full tables on METI's website http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us