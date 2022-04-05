Japan February real wage growth stalls as inflation rises

TOKYO : Japan's real wage growth stagnated in February, the government said on Tuesday, as higher inflation matched a rise in nominal wages.

The monthly wage report highlights the challenge a sharp rise in global energy and raw material costs poses to households' purchasing power for an economy that has yet to recover to the size it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of households' purchasing power, were flat in February from a year earlier, as price rises stripped out a gain in nominal wages, labour ministry data showed.

Japan's consumer inflation has been picking up on higher prices of food, fuel and other raw materials, which are being pushed upwards by the Ukraine crisis.

The consumer price index that the ministry uses to calculate real wages, which includes fresh food prices but excludes owners' equivalent rent, rose 1.1per cent in February, almost double the previous month's 0.6per cent gain.

Nominal total cash earnings increased 1.2per cent in February, though the gain was largely driven due to a flattering comparison to February last year, when the pandemic took a toll on nominal wages, a labour ministry official said.

Overtime pay, a key indicator of strength in corporate activity, rose 5.8per cent in February from the same period a year earlier. That marked the 11th straight month of increases and meant an improvement compared with January, when it rose 4.3per cent year-on-year.

Special payments, which include the discretionary winter bonuses that firms will slash when they face headwinds, rose 4.3per cent in February.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in February:

--------------------------------

Payments (amount) (yr/yr per cent change)

Total cash earnings 269,142 yen ($2,194.57) +1.2

-Monthly wage 264,423 yen +1.2

-Regular pay 245,772 yen +0.9

-Overtime pay 18,651 yen +5.8

-Special payments 4,719 yen +4.7

--------------------------------

Number of workers (million) (yr/yr per cent change)

Overall 50.732 +0.5

-General employees 34.918 +0.7

-Part-time employees 15.815 +0.2

--------------------------------

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

($1 = 122.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson)