TOKYO : Japan will communicate closely with the United States and other countries to respond to currency moves appropriately, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday as the yen fell to a more than six-year low beyond 125 yen against the dollar.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Suzuki

stressed the importance of stable currency moves, saying rapid moves were undesirable.

