Japan finance minister to meet banks to discuss Mythos AI model, Bloomberg News reports

April 21 : Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama plans to meet the country's biggest banks and other financial institutions as early as this week to discuss Anthropic PBC's latest AI model Mythos, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Katayama is set to talk with a group of financial institutions including the country's biggest lenders Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Bloomberg News said.

The report has not specified what the discussions entail. Mythos is a powerful AI model that has sparked concerns among regulators about its unprecedented ability to identify digital security vulnerabilities and potential for misuse.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.