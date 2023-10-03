Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan finance minister reiterates warning on currency market moves
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan finance minister reiterates warning on currency market moves

Japan finance minister reiterates warning on currency market moves

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks with the media after a meeting of G7 leaders on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers' and Central Bank governors' meeting at Gandhinagar, India, July 16, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

03 Oct 2023 10:11AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2023 11:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday authorities were watching the currency market closely and stood ready to respond, repeating a warning against speculative moves as the yen hovered near a one-year low against the dollar.

The yen slid to within a hair of 150 per dollar, near a level that prompted intervention a year ago and putting traders on watch for action by the Japanese authorities.

Speaking at a regularly scheduled press conference, Suzuki said authorities were watching market moves with a high sense of urgency.

"It was important for currencies to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals," Suzuki told reporters. "We will be fully prepared to respond with a high sense of urgency."

Suzuki repeated the government's stance that whether to intervene would be determined by volatility, and would not target specific levels.

A weak yen boosts prices by raising the cost of imports, Suzuki said, adding that other factors also affect cost-driven inflation, including the war in Ukraine and cuts in crude oil output by oil-producing nations.

As for newly issued 10-year government bonds that carry a yield of 0.8 per cent, a decade-high level, Suzuki said long-term interest rates are set by the market, reflecting various factors.

Suzuki said that, generally speaking, rises in long-term rates push up borrowing costs, and authorities are therefore closely watching the impact of moves in long-term rates and how they may affect households and businesses.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.