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Japan finance minister repeats readiness to act on forex
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Japan finance minister repeats readiness to act on forex

Japan finance minister repeats readiness to act on forex

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama poses for a photo ahead of a G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Paris, France, May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo

05 Jun 2026 07:51AM
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TOKYO, June 5 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that the government is prepared to respond appropriately at any time as needed on foreign exchange, as the yen hovered around the key 160-per-dollar level.

"On foreign exchange, we will respond appropriately at any time when necessary," Katayama said at a regular press conference.

The Japanese yen fetched 160.015 per dollar, after hitting the critical 160-per-dollar mark on Wednesday for the first time since April 30. The 160 level is widely seen in markets as a line in the ‌sand ⁠for potential official intervention.

Source: Reuters
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