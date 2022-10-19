Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan Finance Minister says checking FX'meticulously' and more frequently -Jiji
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan Finance Minister says checking FX'meticulously' and more frequently -Jiji

Japan Finance Minister says checking FX'meticulously' and more frequently -Jiji

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks at a news conference after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered yen in Tokyo, Japan September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

19 Oct 2022 07:46AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 07:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday that he was checking currency rates "meticulously" and with more frequency, Jiji News reported, as the yen continues to weaken against the dollar and markets watch for signs of intervention.

Suzuki also said the government would "properly respond" in the foreign exchange market based on existing policy, according to Jiji.

The comments came as the yen traded near a 32-year trough to the dollar at 149 yen, putting the major psychological barrier of 150 in focus.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.