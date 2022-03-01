Japan Finance Minister says G7 agreed on need for coordinated sanctions against Russia

TOKYO : Financial leaders from the Group of Seven economies agreed on Tuesday that coordinated implementation of sanctions against Russia was vital to secure their effectiveness, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said.

Suzuki told reporters after attending the G7 finance chiefs gathering online that Ukraine's finance minister had joined the meeting and had expressed "candid views" about the severe situation in the country in the wake of Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Alexander Smith)