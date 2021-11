TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he discussed in his first telephone talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen the importance of coordination between the United States and Japan to tackle global issues.

During the brief talks, the two did not exchange views on currencies, Suzuki said. But Yellen did mention inflation when discussing the U.S. economy, he said.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)