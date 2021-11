TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday Mizuho Financial Group should have a "sense of crisis" over a series of system glitches, and prevent a recurrence.

Suzuki also told reporters after a cabinet meeting it was "extremely regrettable" that the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group did not follow the country's foreign exchange law.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Timothy Heritage)