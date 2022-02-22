Logo
Japan Finance Minister says Tokyo will coordinate with G7 in dealing with Ukraine
Japan Finance Minister says Tokyo will coordinate with G7 in dealing with Ukraine

Japan Finance Minister says Tokyo will coordinate with G7 in dealing with Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki wearing a protective face mask delivers his policy speech during the start of an extraordinary session of the lower house of the parliament, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

22 Feb 2022 10:03AM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 10:03AM)
TOKYO : Japan will coordinate with the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies in dealing with the Ukraine situation, while carefully watching how it could affect its economy, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

Suzuki also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he would closely watch any impact from rising interest rates in western countries on Japan's economy.

Japan will likely join U.S.-led sanctions on Russia, including a ban on chip and other key technology exports, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

