Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan Finance Minister sees no change to goal to balance budget by FY2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan Finance Minister sees no change to goal to balance budget by FY2025

Japan Finance Minister sees no change to goal to balance budget by FY2025

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki wearing a protective face mask delivers his policy speech during the start of an extraordinary session of the lower house of the parliament, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

31 May 2022 08:07AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 08:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday there was no change to the government's goal of balancing the primary budget for fiscal 2025.

Suzuki made the remark after media reported on Monday that the government had dropped reference to the target year in a mid-year long-term economic policy draft.

"Public finances are the cornerstone of a country's confidence," Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"It's important to proceed with economic and fiscal policies to aim for a primary budget surplus and stably lowering debt-to-GDP ratio in order to achieve fiscal reform in the medium to long term," Suzuki said.

In January, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's top economic advisory council affirmed the current situation did not demand a change in the fiscal 2025 target year for achieving a primary budget surplus.

"There was no change to that policy," Suzuki added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us