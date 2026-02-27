Logo
Japan finance minister signals greater vigilance over the yen's weakness
FILE PHOTO: An employee of the foreign exchange trading company Gaitame.com works in front of monitors displaying the current Japanese Yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, at their dealing room in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

27 Feb 2026 11:39AM
TOKYO, Feb 27 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on Friday signalled heightened vigilance over currency moves, telling parliament the government is monitoring the yen's recent slide with a strong sense of urgency.

"We are watching recent movements very closely, with a strong sense of urgency," Katayama told parliament, when asked if the yen's depreciation may be hampering wage growth by pushing up import costs.

"We are also maintaining extremely close communication with the United States, and will continue engaging in dialogue to ensure that the concerns you raise do not materialise," she said.

Source: Reuters
