TOKYO : Japan is carefully watching how the weakening yen may affect the economy, as stability in the currency market is important, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

"Sharp currency moves are undesirable," Suzuki told reporters. He declined to comment on how the government and the Bank of Japan should respond to the yen weakening, such as by intervening in the market.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)